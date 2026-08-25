4,133 schools in Bengal have no students but 19,502 teachers: Central report

West Bengal has 4,133 schools with no students enrolled, but 19,502 teachers are deputed there. Conversely, there are 6,769 single-teacher schools with 2,29,569 students. This data comes from the central government’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26.
The UDISE+ report was published in July and uploaded on the Union education ministry’s website in August.
As per the report, there are 5,663 student-less schools across the country, and 4,133 (almost 73 per cent) of them are in West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh comes second with 313 zero-enrolment schools. As many as 177 teachers are posted in these UP schools.
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School Education Minister Dipak Barman attributed the “disparities” to errors made by some private schools while uploading data on the central portal.
“Private schools did not upload data properly. Some of these schools updated teachers’ information but not students’ details. So, those schools are showing zero students, but they have teachers. We are devising some mechanism to fix such problems. At the same time, almost no teachers were recruited in the last fifteen years because of huge corruption. We are correcting all the processes and hope to overcome such problems by the end of this calendar year,” he said.
“We have started rationalising teachers numbers. We are transferring teachers from schools with excess teachers to schools that have no teachers or only one teacher,” he added.
During the Mamata Banerjee government, large-scale corruption was reported in teacher recruitment, and the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate arrested then education minister Partha Chatterjee and many TMC leaders and officials for their alleged involvement in such corruption. All of them are now out on bail. The Supreme Court later cancelled more than 25,000 School Service Commission appointments over corruption.
CAG flags high dropout rates, teacher shortage
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A recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report showed high dropout rates after secondary school and 520 schools without teachers. It also said that overcrowded classrooms and poor utilisation of funds have undermined the implementation of the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in the state.
The performance audit, which examined implementation of the SSA scheme between 2019-20 and 2023-24, found a 28-42 per cent transition loss between the upper primary and higher secondary levels, with financial hardship, early marriage, unwillingness to study, and migration for work emerging as the primary reasons students discontinued their education.
According to the audit, 53 per cent of surveyed students who dropped out cited poverty or financial constraints. Fourteen per cent said they were unwilling to continue studies, 13 per cent migrated for work, while 12 per cent discontinued education because of marriage.
The report also highlighted severe teacher shortages: 520 schools with 8,596 students in total had no teachers at all. As many as 5,152 schools with over 1.76 lakh students had only one teacher each. Meanwhile, 40,530 head teachers had been posted in schools with fewer than 150 students, in violation of the Right To Education Act norms.
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The CAG said 29 per cent of primary schools and 30 per cent of upper-primary schools failed to meet prescribed student-teacher ratios because of shortages of 31,684 and 2,058 teachers, respectively. At the higher secondary level, 79 per cent of schools exceeded the prescribed teacher-student ratio.
The UDISE+ report showed that West Bengal has the second-worst pupil-teacher ratio across the country. While the state’s pupil-teacher ratio is 1:30, it’s 1:36 in Jharkhand.
Of the total 93,147 schools in the state, around 8 per cent have equal to or fewer than 10 enrolments, while 8.5 per cent have more than 500 enrolments.
Only 403 schools have digital libraries, 23,894 schools have computers, and 18,374 have internet connections.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More