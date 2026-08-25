4,133 schools in Bengal have no students but 19,502 teachers: Central report

West Bengal has 4,133 schools with no students enrolled, but 19,502 teachers are deputed there. Conversely, there are 6,769 single-teacher schools with 2,29,569 students. This data comes from the central government’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26.

The UDISE+ report was published in July and uploaded on the Union education ministry’s website in August.

As per the report, there are 5,663 student-less schools across the country, and 4,133 (almost 73 per cent) of them are in West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh comes second with 313 zero-enrolment schools. As many as 177 teachers are posted in these UP schools.

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School Education Minister Dipak Barman attributed the “disparities” to errors made by some private schools while uploading data on the central portal.