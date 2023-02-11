scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
40,000 farmers participate in Kolkata International Poultry Fair

The fair also saw the participation of renowned personalities associated with poultry farming, noted speakers and poultry producers from across the country and neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Nigeria, Myanmar etc attended the fair, said a statement issued by the organisers.

Two-day Kolkata International Poultry Fair 2023 concluded here on Thursday after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the promise to enhance the growth of the poultry industry in the state and neighbouring states, including the North East.

Nearly 40,000 farmers from West Bengal participated in the fair to know the latest development in the poultry Industry.

The West Bengal Poultry Federation in association with the Animal Sources Development Department, Government of West Bengal, started this poultry fair in 2012. In 2021 and 2022, the fair could not be organised due to Covid 19.

“This year, too, we organised seminars for poultry farmers and people associated with poultry business covering the latest development in poultry farming. We also had a full-day technical seminar, wherein eminent speakers from reputed organisations from different parts of the country delivered lectures in the presence of expert panels,” said Madan Mohan Maity, general secretary, West Bengal Poultry Federation, the convenor of the Kolkata International Poultry Fair 2023.

“The participants were mostly layer farmers, Deputy Directors of ARD and poultry related personalities. The  technical sessions covered the farm management, bio-security and waste product management etc. Today (Friday) evening a cultural programme was held at Calcutta Boating club. There was also a student zone in this fair mainly for the students of school and colleges,” added Maity.

