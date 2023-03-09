4 more children die of respiratory infection

Four more children, aged between 10 months and 14 years, died of acute respiratory infection in two Kolkata hospitals in the last 24 hours, sources said. All the four had breathing problem and fever, officials said.

The government did not confirm whether the four children were found positive for adenovirus.

According to BC Roy hospital sources, 14-month-old Rizwan Khan was referred from Chandannagar with complaints of breathing trouble on Friday. On Monday, another 10- month-old Samrat Barik, a resident of Bangaon, North 24 Parganas, was admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms. Both died on Wednesday.

The other two deaths were reported from Calcutta Medical College – Sanchita Barik and Sheikh Tamim, both six years old and residents of Hooghly and Howrah districts, respectively.

“All the beds in the hospitals are nearly occupied,” said an official of the state Health Department.

Child rights panel visits BC Roy Hospital

Members of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) visited a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday as child deaths due to acute respiratory infection (ARI) continued in the state, officials said.

The WBCPCR members visited the Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences and spoke to families of children who were undergoing treatment there, they said.

Several children have died in the state over the last few weeks due to ARI and adenovirus. — WITH PTI