4 lakh get Covid jabs in Bengal; 729 new cases

WITH AT LEAST 4,03,134 people being vaccinated in Bengal on Tuesday, the state has already crossed the three-crore mark in its Covid vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 3,06,68,770 people have been vaccinated in the state till date. At least 87,43,263 have received both doses.

“On Monday, around 4.4 lakh doses were administered. In the 18-44 years category cumulatively 64,79,193 doses have been administered since the drive began,” said an official.

Kolkata and the two 24 Parganas districts recorded zero deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours. Of nine more deaths, Darjeeling recorded three, taking the total toll in the state to 18,170. The state recorded 729 new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 15,30,024. According to a health bulletin issued, 756 people were discharged in the plast 24 hours.