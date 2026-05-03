4 Kolkata schoolgirls left home to meet K-Pop band BTS in Seoul, rescued in Delhi

The West Bengal Police recently tracked down four minor girls from Kolkata in Delhi who left their homes without informing their families to apparently watch a concert of K-Pop band BTS in Seoul, South Korea.

According to the police, these four students (all in Class 9 and aged 15), left home on April 21 wearing their school uniforms. When they did not arrive at school, officials informed their parents. News of the missing students caused a stir in the area, and a police complaint was immediately filed.

According to police sources, the students intended to go to Seoul via Delhi. Collectively, the four had only Rs 16,000. The police scanned CCTV footage from Howrah Station, which confirmed they had traveled to Delhi. Upon reaching Delhi, the students checked into a budget hotel. However, a few days later, when their money began to run out and exhaustion set in, they called their friends. Based on this digital footprint, the police were successful in tracking them.