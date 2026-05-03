4 Kolkata schoolgirls left home to meet K-Pop band BTS in Seoul, rescued in Delhi

The police scanned CCTV footage from Howrah Station, which confirmed the four girls had traveled to Delhi.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMay 3, 2026 03:29 PM IST
BTSBTS perform at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on March 21, streamed on Netflix (Courtesy: Netflix/ X)
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The West Bengal Police recently tracked down four minor girls from Kolkata in Delhi who left their homes without informing their families to apparently watch a concert of K-Pop band BTS in Seoul, South Korea.

According to the police, these four students (all in Class 9 and aged 15), left home on April 21 wearing their school uniforms. When they did not arrive at school, officials informed their parents. News of the missing students caused a stir in the area, and a police complaint was immediately filed.

According to police sources, the students intended to go to Seoul via Delhi. Collectively, the four had only Rs 16,000. The police scanned CCTV footage from Howrah Station, which confirmed they had traveled to Delhi. Upon reaching Delhi, the students checked into a budget hotel. However, a few days later, when their money began to run out and exhaustion set in, they called their friends. Based on this digital footprint, the police were successful in tracking them.

A special team from the Bidhannagar police commissionerate established coordination with the Delhi Police and the GRP. On April 25, these students were intercepted at the Old Delhi Railway Station. Following this, the police team brought them back safely to Kolkata on April 29.

A police officer stated that the students had a “deep fascination” with their favourite music band. Currently, they are receiving counseling to help them recover from this mental state.

In September 2023, three teenage girls (aged 15 to 17) from Murshidabad were rescued from Shalimar station in Howrah. Similar to the recent case, they left home under the pretext of attending a school program, but instead traveled to Kolkata with the intent of reaching Seoul to meet BTS.

While primarily a Korean pop group, BTS’s music spans a wide range of genres, including hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and electronic dance music. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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