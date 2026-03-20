4-hour queues, Rs 4,000 black market cylinders, and unofficial fare hikes: How West Asia conflict is wringing Kolkata’s auto-rickshaw network dry

Written by Jigisha Seal and Avantika Basu

A widening gap between LPG supply, disrupted by the West Asia conflict, and rising demand has triggered a new crisis, this time hitting Kolkata’s most relied-upon last-mile transport: auto-rickshaws. Long queues, rising fuel costs, and dwindling availability are severely affecting their daily operations, which, in turn, are affecting commuters.

Rajib, who drives an auto-rickshaw on the Taratala-Thakurpukur route, said they are facing difficulty every day now. “I have the responsibility of carrying school children and covering nearly 130 km every day, but now I have to spend almost three hours standing in line just to fill gas daily,” said Rajib.

Amid the ongoing crisis, LPG prices have shot up from Rs 67 to Rs 72 per kg. “I am fine with the price increase, but only if the resources are made available,” Rajib said

He pointed out that fuel availability has become increasingly disruptive in areas such as Behala, forcing him to travel to Jadavpur or Chetla to find Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

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Reports suggest that, prior to the shortage, 90 per cent of auto-rickshaw drivers in Kolkata relied on domestic LPG cylinders for their daily operations. It is colloquially called “kata gas” owing to its higher density, which allows it to run for greater mileage.

However, a stark shift in fuel consumption patterns is being seen in the city. A shortage of cylinder supply has pushed auto-rickshaws to turn to LPG fuel pumps, and this sudden shift has increased pressure on LPG stations, leading to longer waiting times.

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Debraj Ghosh, the general secretary of the Golpark-Garia Auto Union, said drivers who earlier spent just 10-15 minutes are now forced to wait for three to four hours because of the LPG shortage, significantly disrupting services. The number of autorickshaws operating daily has dropped, with only about 80 of 100 vehicles plying. “It’s a hassle for drivers and passengers alike,” Ghosh said.

‘It is ultimately taking a toll on us’

Mithu, the secretary of the Taratala-Thakurpukur Auto Union, said drivers, who typically operate between 8 am and 8 pm, are now forced to spend most of their working hours waiting in “unending queues”.

“This has reduced their passenger intake and thus daily earnings. To cope with this, fares on several routes have been increased,” said Mithu.

“Yesterday, I had been waiting in the queue since 2 pm. The gas arrived around 3 pm, but it was only by 5 pm that I could finally refill and leave. The queue goes till midnight, and even as long as 2 am, there’s nothing more people can do,” said Tapan Sarkar, an auto-rickshaw driver on the Chowrasta-Rashbehari route.

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Fares on the Dunlop to Barrackpore route have increased from Rs 40 to Rs 50, while those on the Barrackpore to Shyamnagar route have risen from Rs 25 to Rs 30.

“Drivers are struggling to access fuel, often having to stand in long queues and pay higher prices, which is ultimately taking a toll on us with the increased fares for passengers,” said Bipasha Chakraborty, a teacher and daily passenger from the Palta route.

‘How am I supposed to afford this?’

The crisis is not only affecting commuters but also their daily lives.

For many households and small businesses across Kolkata and its surrounding areas, getting an LPG cylinder on time is becoming increasingly difficult. What should be a routine household necessity is now turning into a stressful and costly struggle, they said.

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Nearly 40 people, including domestic LPG cylinder users, restaurant owners, and catering services, pointed to the worrying trend. As many as 38 people said that cylinders booked through official channels are taking more than half a month to be delivered.

However, several claimed that deliveries are happening much faster when extra money is paid, which has, in turn, led to growing allegations of black marketing.

For people like Jhuma, a house help from Madhyamgram, the situation is especially harsh. “I work in people’s homes. I had no option but to buy a cylinder in black market for Rs 2000 once. How am I supposed to afford this?” she said, highlighting the burden on low-income earners.

The official price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder is currently Rs 939, up from Rs 879. But many residents say they are being forced to pay anywhere between Rs 2000 and Rs 2500 to get a cylinder quickly. Some even reported that refilling costs through unofficial channels are going as high as Rs 3500 to Rs 4000.

‘Our service quality has gone down’

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The problem is not limited to households. Commercial users are facing a similar crisis.

While the official price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1875 to Rs 1990, consumers claim that in the black market, cylinders are being sold for around Rs 3000, with refilling costs ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 5000.

Subrata, who runs a catering business in Dunlop, says the delays are affecting his livelihood. “We are booking cylinders at the official rate, but deliveries are too slow. We are being asked to pay extra for faster service, which we cannot afford. Because of this, our service quality has gone down,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, the owner of Bindass Catering in Dumdum urged authorities to take strict action against what he called “kalo bajari” (black marketing).

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Across the board, both households and businesses share a common concern. Those who follow the official process are left waiting, while those willing to pay extra seem to get quicker access.

Officials are yet to respond to these allegations.

(Jigisha Seal and Avantika Basu are interns with The Indian Express, Kolkata)