4 held for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman at a birthday party on the night of November 9 in a village in North 24 Parganas district following a complaint lodged by her, said police on Saturday.

A medical test on the woman, who has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition, confirmed rape, said police.

In the complaint lodged at the local police station, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by four men when she, along with a friend, had visited a resort where a party was going on and had stayed there till 10 pm. She was drugged before the assault, the woman further alleged.

The four accused were arrested on Friday, said police, adding that they were trying to get CCTV footage of the resort.

It has been learnt that 10-15 people were attending the party, but locals could not provide any relevant information, said police.

“Following the complaint, senior police officials carried out raids through the night and arrested the four men. A detailed investigation into the incident is on,” said a police official.

—With PTI INPUTS