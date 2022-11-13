scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

4 held for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman

A medical test on the woman, who has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition, confirmed rape, said police.

It has been learnt that 10-15 people were attending the party, but locals could not provide any relevant information, said police. (Representational/File)

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman at a birthday party on the night of November 9 in a village in North 24 Parganas district following a complaint lodged by her, said police on Saturday.

A medical test on the woman, who has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition, confirmed rape, said police.

In the complaint lodged at the local police station, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by four men when she, along with a friend, had visited a resort where a party was going on and had stayed there till 10 pm. She was drugged before the assault, the woman further alleged.

The four accused were arrested on Friday, said police, adding that they were trying to get CCTV footage of the resort.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

It has been learnt that 10-15 people were attending the party, but locals could not provide any relevant information, said police.

“Following the complaint, senior police officials carried out raids through the night and arrested the four men. A detailed investigation into the incident is on,” said a police official.

More from Kolkata

—With PTI INPUTS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 03:37:24 am
Next Story

School Jobs Scam | TMC salvo at BJP: House deed of Dilip Ghosh found at middleman’s home, arrest him now

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement