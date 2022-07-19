4 held for Malda blast, police suspect ‘gang fight’

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the bomb blast that killed three persons and left four others injured in Malda’s Manikchak area on Sunday.

While police initially claimed that the three died while assembling the crude bombs, now they suspect the blast to be the fallout of a “gang fight”.

“Those arrested have been identified as Taukir Alam, Ashrarul Haque, Mofizul Sheikh and Kalu Sheikh, all residents of Gopalpur in Manikchak,” said a police officer adding that except Taukeer, the remaining three were arrested from English Bazar area.

“Our investigation is on,” said a police officer, adding that more people are under their scanner.

The four have been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and sections of Explosives Act. The area around Gopalpur in Manikchak witnessed group clashes in the early hours of Sunday night.

Hitting out at the ruling TMC, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that bomb-making industry has become a cottage industry in Bengal. “Such incidents are rampant in the state. In fact, bomb industry has turned into cottage industry of Bengal,” said Majumdar.

Trinamool Congress minister Firhad Hakim, on the other hand, accused “outsiders” for the incident. “Some miscreants enter bordering areas and disturb the peaceful environment of the state. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved,” said Hakim.