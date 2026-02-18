4 children critically injured as road construction chemical drum explodes in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas

Prima facie, the Bhangar police suspect that a hand-rolled cigarette might have triggered the explosion.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 18, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Make us preferred source on Google

Four children who were playing on the roadside were seriously injured after a chemical drum used for road construction exploded in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Tuesday evening.

“The four children named Samiul Molla, Raihan Molla, Riyaz Hasan Molla, and Sadikul Molla are all between the ages of 8 and 10. Suddenly, a drum caught fire in the Madhya Khargachhi area and exploded, raining burning flammable substances down on them,” said a police officer.

Prima facie, the police suspect that a hand-rolled cigarette might have triggered the explosion.

According to police sources, construction work was underway on a 7-kilometre stretch from Ghatakpukur to Chutkir Mor under the Bhangar police station limits. Several chemical drums intended for the project were stored along the roadside.

The police said that one of the drums exploded with a deafening sound. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the children, Sadikul, reeling under agonising pain, jumped into a nearby pond immediately after the explosion.

Residents rushed the injured children to the Nalmuri Block Hospital. As their conditions deteriorated, they were later shifted to M R Bangur Hospital for specialised treatment.

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blast, the police said.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement