4 children critically injured as road construction chemical drum explodes in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas

Four children who were playing on the roadside were seriously injured after a chemical drum used for road construction exploded in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Tuesday evening.

“The four children named Samiul Molla, Raihan Molla, Riyaz Hasan Molla, and Sadikul Molla are all between the ages of 8 and 10. Suddenly, a drum caught fire in the Madhya Khargachhi area and exploded, raining burning flammable substances down on them,” said a police officer.

Prima facie, the police suspect that a hand-rolled cigarette might have triggered the explosion.

According to police sources, construction work was underway on a 7-kilometre stretch from Ghatakpukur to Chutkir Mor under the Bhangar police station limits. Several chemical drums intended for the project were stored along the roadside.