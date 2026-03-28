37 lakh voters adjudicated as EC publishes second supplementary list for Bengal

As per the CEO office sources, approximately 40% of the reviewed names have been excluded from the final count. However, the poll panel has yet to provide a specific official breakdown of the total number of inclusions versus deletions. (Representational | X/@CEOWestBengal)

Over 37 lakh adjudication cases have been disposed of so far by 705 judicial officers, sources from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said on Friday as the Election Commission published the second supplementary voters’ list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for the poll-bound state.

This update follows the release of the first supplementary list on March 23, which covered approximately 29 lakh adjudicated cases. Senior officials from the CEO office confirmed that an additional 8 lakh cases were resolved since March 23.

The entire adjudication process is being conducted under the direct supervision of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. Of the nearly 60 lakh names initially pending review, which is roughly 8.5% of the total electorate, 37 lakh have been settled so far.