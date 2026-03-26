30-year-old man shot dead during late-night rooftop clash in Kolkata; 4 arrested

Kolkata rooftop shooting left 36-year-old Rahul Dey dead after a late-night clash, with police arresting four accused and investigating the circumstances behind the attack. (Express Photo)

A 36-year-old man was shot dead following a late-night clash between two rival groups during a rooftop gathering attended by several people in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Kolkata police, the victim has been identified as Rahul Dey.

They said all the accused have been identified, and four have been arrested. Those taken into custody are Deep Roy, 33, alias Pukai; Bidhan Banerjee, 27; Raja Banik, 36; and Jayanto Ghosh.

Rupesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the Patuli Police Station received information regarding a tussle on the top floor of a building in Purba Phool Bagan.