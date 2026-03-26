30-year-old man shot dead during late-night rooftop clash in Kolkata; 4 arrested

A 36-year-old man was shot dead following a late-night clash between two rival groups during a rooftop gathering attended by several people in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday.
According to the Kolkata police, the victim has been identified as Rahul Dey.
They said all the accused have been identified, and four have been arrested. Those taken into custody are Deep Roy, 33, alias Pukai; Bidhan Banerjee, 27; Raja Banik, 36; and Jayanto Ghosh.
Rupesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the Patuli Police Station received information regarding a tussle on the top floor of a building in Purba Phool Bagan.
“On reaching the spot, two people were found injured. Both were taken to the hospital. Rahul Dey was declared dead with a bullet injury to his head. The other victim, Jeet, has a cut injury on the head with a grazing bullet injury. He is stable,” said Kumar.
The incident occurred in Ward No 101 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
According to the Kolkata police, the victim has been identified as Rahul Dey. “Jeet Mukherjee was found badly injured, and Rahul Dey was found unconscious, lying in a pool of blood. Later, Dey was declared ‘brought dead’, and Mukherjee was admitted to Peerless Hospital,” said a police officer.
Story continues below this ad
“Preliminary information indicates that the dispute was over gambling money in the Panchpota area of Narendrapur,” another police officer said.
While local sources claimed that Dey is a Trinamool Congress worker, neither the police nor the TMC has issued a statement on the issue so far.
The police said they registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (organised crime), 324(4) (mischief), 332(a) (house tresspass), and 238/ 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Patuli Police Station.
The case was registered on the basis of a recorded and signed statement of Mukherjee, taken before a doctor at Perless Hospital, the police said.
Story continues below this ad
They said the accused were brought to the police station and interrogated, after which they confessed their guilt and were arrested.
West Bengal has seen several high-profile shooting cases, many linked to syndicate rivalries or political tensions.
One of the most brazen incidents occurred in Howrah on February 25, when a 27-year-old real-estate promoter, Shafique Khan, was shot dead in broad daylight.
Captured on CCTV, two assailants approached Khan near a tea stall in the Golabari area and fired multiple rounds at point-blank range. The case quickly turned political after videos surfaced allegedly showing the accused riding pillion with a local MLA Goutam Chowdhury, sparking a heated debate.
Story continues below this ad
Similarly, in September 2025, the Gulshan Colony area near the EM Bypass turned into a virtual battlefield for over five hours as the gang of a local tough, “Mini” Feroz, used firearms and crude bombs to establish dominance over local trading syndicates.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More