Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

32nd Technology Sabha: Set up shops in Kolkata, Babul Supriyo urges IT professionals

Held at a city hotel, the 32nd Technology Sabha marked the return of the event celebrating innovation in e-governance as an in-person event since the pandemic outbreak. The three-day event began with lighting of the lamp followed by the inaugural lecture by Supriyo.

Babul Supriyo, 32nd Technology Sabha, IT professionals, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsFrom Left: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group; Debpriya Nandan, Senior Director and head of public sector business development, Oracle India; West Bengal IT Minister Babul Supriyo, and Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO (National Health Authority) during the inaugural session of 32nd Technology Sabha in Kolkata on Thursday. Partha Paul

West Bengal Minister of Information and Technology Babul Supriyo on Thursday urged IT professionals to set up shops in Kolkata as the cost of living here was lower than most Indian cities.

Delivering his speech at the 32nd Technology Sabha organised by Express Computers,  Supriyo said, “In the next two years, I want people in Bangalore and Hyderabad to know what we are capable of in Kolkata. Beyond sponsorship, I would like to see participation of various IT groups that are present here,” he added.

He sought feedback from the IT professionals as what can the state government do to enable the technology ecosystem in West Bengal.

Saying that the innovators’ aspirations will come to fruition and enrich the state, the minister assured IT professionals that he will work on the red tape that hinders innovation.

Supriyo’s speech was followed by a keynote address by National Health Authority (NHA) CEO Ram Sevak Sharma who was presented with the newly created award for the Digital Legend Of India by Express Computers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:10:59 am
