32nd Technology Sabha: Kolkata municipal chief gets Enterprise Application award

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Binod Kumar was on Friday given the Enterprise Application award on the second day of the 32nd Technology Sabha organised by Express Computers.

The second day of the three-day event saw yet another series of lectures and discussions by professionals from the field of technology. Kumar thanked Technology Sabha for recognising the effort of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Other awards in the same category were given went to the delegates from Nagaland, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

Held at a city hotel, the 32nd Technology Sabha marked the return of the event celebrating innovation in e-governance as an in-person event since the pandemic outbreak.

The three-day event began on Thursday with the inaugural lecture by West Bengal Minister of Information and Technology Babul Supriyo who appealed to IT professionals to stay in Kolkata which offered a low cost of living when compared to other cities.