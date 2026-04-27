32 lakh voters have been retained due to my efforts, says Mamata Banerjee

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP has won 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase on April 23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that TMC has already crossed the 100-mark and will score a double century after the second phase concludes.

Campaigning in her constituency Bhabanipur, the TMC chief urged women to “protect” the EVMs until the day of counting on May 4. “Some people say I have a tacit understanding with the BJP. I would like to remind those making such claims that they did not unite and turn up to give a deputation to the Election Commission (EC) when people were being harassed and troubled due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. I fought for the people. I went to Delhi, to the EC and to the Supreme Court. Due to my efforts, 32 lakh voters were retained. All legitimate voters will be re-enrolled sooner or later. However, I am sad that many legitimate voters did not get justice,” she said.