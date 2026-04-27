32 lakh voters have been retained due to my efforts, says Mamata Banerjee

Campaigning in her constituency Bhabanipur, the TMC chief urged women to “protect” the EVMs until the day of counting on May 4.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 02:42 AM IST
Anger at TMC, trust in Didi: As Bengal campaign ends today, women face a choice and a paradoxBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with local vegetable vendors in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)
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A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP has won 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase on April 23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that TMC has already crossed the 100-mark and will score a double century after the second phase concludes.

Campaigning in her constituency Bhabanipur, the TMC chief urged women to “protect” the EVMs until the day of counting on May 4. “Some people say I have a tacit understanding with the BJP. I would like to remind those making such claims that they did not unite and turn up to give a deputation to the Election Commission (EC) when people were being harassed and troubled due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. I fought for the people. I went to Delhi, to the EC and to the Supreme Court. Due to my efforts, 32 lakh voters were retained. All legitimate voters will be re-enrolled sooner or later. However, I am sad that many legitimate voters did not get justice,” she said.

Banerjee reiterated that she won’t allow the implementation of the NRC. “We won’t let anyone forcibly occupy Waqf property. The Muslim women have fought vehemently. So has our party. A case has been filed in the court… Bengal exemplifies the spirit of brotherhood,” she said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said, “He is thinking he will win some seats by spreading fear. If you try to spread fear, you must remember we know how to fight back. We will fight and win.”

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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