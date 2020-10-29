3,000 fined for not wearing masks during Kolkata Puja

Commuters with face masks wait in a queue at a bus station in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

The Kolkata Police booked more than 3,000 people during the five-day Durga Puja festival, which started on October 22, for not wearing masks.

According to police data, 731 people were booked on the first day, 595 on Saptami, 609 on Asthami, 665 on Nabami and another 600 people on Bijoya Dashami, the last day of the festival.

Besides intensifying vigil during the festival, between October 11 and 20, the police conducted a drive, prosecuting many people for not wearing face masks. According to police officer, people were booked to raise their awareness about the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic.

In July, the city police launched the “MaskUp Kolkata” campaign. At the time, Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma assured people that masks would be distributed during Durga Puja as a part of the campaign.

