3 suspected terrorists arrested from south Kolkata: Police

July 11, 2021 5:13:26 pm
Three suspected terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from south Kolkata’s Haridevpur area on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF), they said.
The three suspected JMB terrorists were living in a rented accommodation for a few months in the middle-class locality, raising concern among the locals.
The three suspected terrorists were nabbed following a tip-off, a senior police officer said.
“We are investigating the matter and interrogating them. It is at a very initial stage,” the officer told PTI.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-