3 suspected terrorists arrested from south Kolkata: Police

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force. (Photo: Express file)

Three suspected terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from south Kolkata’s Haridevpur area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF), they said.

The three suspected JMB terrorists were living in a rented accommodation for a few months in the middle-class locality, raising concern among the locals.

The three suspected terrorists were nabbed following a tip-off, a senior police officer said.

“We are investigating the matter and interrogating them. It is at a very initial stage,” the officer told PTI.