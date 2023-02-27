scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
3 of family found dead in Kolkata apartment

The police said the family was residing at the flat as tenants. The three had not been spotted outside the apartment for the past three-four days, neighbours told the police.

People outside the apartment building in south Kolkata on Sunday. Express
THE DECOMPOSED bodies of three members of a family were found at a Kolkata apartment on Sunday, police said. The police identified the deceased as Bijoy Chatterjee (51), his wife Ranu Chatterjee (46) and their daughter Oindrila Chatterjee (21).

On Sunday morning, some local residents complained about a foul smell emanating from an apartment on the second floor of a building in the Regent Park area. The police were informed and a team reached the spot. They broke open the apartment door and found the three bodies hanging.

The police said the family was residing at the flat as tenants. The three had not been spotted outside the apartment for the past three-four days, neighbours told the police.

“No suicide note has been found yet. Bijoy was a businessman and his daughter Oindrila was a law student. Enquiries indicate that the family was facing a financial crisis. However, further investigation is on. The time and cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,” said a police officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 04:36 IST
