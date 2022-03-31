3 more held for TMC leader’s murder: Cops

Three more persons were arrested in connection with the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, police said on Wednesday. One person had been arrested earlier for the killing, which sparked off suspected retaliatory violence leaving nine persons dead.

All the three accused persons were produced before a court and remanded to ten days’ police custody. The accused were arrested from Malda and Jhargram and Rampurhat. “Four persons have been arrested, so far, in connection with the murder case,” a police officer said. The accused persons, however, claimed before media persons that they were being framed and had no involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, a CBI team visited Bhadu Sheikh’s house on Wednesday and questioned his neighbours. The sleuths also questioned Mihilal Sheikh, a grocery shop owner in Bogtui who lost eight family members to the incident, again on Wednesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rampurhat police station, Satyendranath Saha, was also summoned for questioning.

After being questioned, Mihilal left for Kumaradda, a village near to Bogtui. “Bogtui village is back to normal at the moment. However, I don’t know what will happen in the future. For now, I will stay at a relative’s house in Kumaradda. I lost my daughter and want to take care of my son now. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended support. Once we get our house back, we will shift to Bogtui,” he told mediapersons.