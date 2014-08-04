3 more deaths, Encephalitis toll reaches 138

With three fresh cases of death from encephalitis in the last 24 hours, the state’s toll figure touched 135 on Sunday. Three-year-old Ayan Kuchlan, a resident of Gopalganj area under Bishnupur Municipality in Bankura, died at Bankura Medical College Saturday night. At Jalpaiguri sub-divisional hospital, one Sashi Mohan Sarkar, too, died Saturday night while early Sunday morning, 48-year-old Swapan Mondal, a resident of Monoil village under Balurghat police station, succumbed to death. Doctors confirmed that all three deaths were due to acute case of encephalitis. Officials, however, continue to claim the situation is under control.

“There had been two deaths in north Bengal and four new cases reported so far in the state. But there is nothing to panic about. The department is doing everything to contain the situation. No fresh cases have been reported in Kolkata,” said Bishwaranjan Satpathy, Director, West Bengal Health Services.

