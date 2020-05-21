West Bengal: 3 more dead, 142 test positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours

Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door to door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata during the central government imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventative mesuare against Corona virus ,in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 29,2020 .Express photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door to door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata during the central government imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventative mesuare against Corona virus ,in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 29,2020 .Express photo by Partha Paul.

Three more persons died of coronavirus, while 142 people tested positive in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The toll due to coronavirus on Wednesday stood at 181, but if deaths due to co-morbidity are considered, then the count is 253.

On Tuesday, the total number of positive cases was 2,961, while on Wednesday it rose to 3,103. The number of patients of patients discharged from hospital in last 24 hours was 62, and the total number of recovered patients was 1,136. However, the number of active cases increased from 1,637 to 1,714.

According to the health bulletin published by the West Bengal government on Wednesday, in the last 24 hours total number of samples tested were 8,720. The cumulative number of samples tested till date stood at 1,11,002. On Tuesday, as many as 253 samples were tested.

According to the Health Department, 12,661 people were still in government quarantine, while 94,722 in home quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.