3 months to mend habits, then fine for violations: Bengal cracks down on littering

In a significant move against littering, the West Bengal government is set to impose strict fines from September 1 for throwing plastic waste or garbage on roads.

Agnimitra Paul, Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, has said that a pilot project will be launched on Saturday in 10 municipalities to improve the waste management and cleanliness system, and spread awareness.

“We are focusing on ensuring that civic services are not disrupted in municipalities where councillors have resigned and where administrators are absent. If people take photos upon seeing garbage anywhere and send them, the staff concerned will also be required to take action on it. The project will be inaugurated on May 30.”