3 months to mend habits, then fine for violations: Bengal cracks down on littering

If anyone throws garbage on the road or in a public place, a fine will be imposed from September 1.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: May 30, 2026 09:17 AM IST
litterUnder the plan, dustbins will be installed at a distance of every 100 meters. (File Photo)
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In a significant move against littering, the West Bengal government is set to impose strict fines from September 1 for throwing plastic waste or garbage on roads.

Agnimitra Paul, Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, has said that a pilot project will be launched on Saturday in 10 municipalities to improve the waste management and cleanliness system, and spread awareness.

“We are focusing on ensuring that civic services are not disrupted in municipalities where councillors have resigned and where administrators are absent. If people take photos upon seeing garbage anywhere and send them, the staff concerned will also be required to take action on it. The project will be inaugurated on May 30.”

The Minister said that cleanliness must be maintained by involving the police, administration, and the general public. Paul added, “When our people go abroad, to malls… they behave like civilised individuals. But upon stepping on to the streets here, they throw away coconut shells, plastic and chip packets. This will not be allowed. Keeping our cities clean is a shared responsibility for all of us. We will give it three months… People must improve their habits during this period. After that, from September 1, fines will be levied in accordance with the existing rules.”

Under the plan, dustbins will be installed at a distance of every 100 meters. Even after this, if anyone throws garbage on the road or in a public place, a fine will be imposed from September 1.

How much fine can be imposed? This may vary across cities, based on the respective municipal corporation. For instance, fines ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1,000 can be imposed for littering on the road. This amount can also increase up to Rs 5,000, said officials.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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