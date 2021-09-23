3 months after ‘attack’, BJP poll candidate dies

More than three months after an alleged attack on him by “TMC supporters”, a BJP leader who contested the Assembly polls this year died at a private nursing home at Thakurpur in south Kolkata on Wednesday. His family and BJP leaders have demanded a CBI probe into the case.

BJP’s Dhurjati Saha, also known as Manas, had contested the Magrahat Paschim constituency in South 24 Parganas district and lost to TMC’s Giasuddin Molla by 97,006 votes.

Saha’s son said the hospital had previously declared him fit and had even told the family to be ready for his discharge on Wednesday. But the family was informed in the morning that he had been shifted back to the ICU, where he died.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumder said that Saha’s death was “unfortunate”.