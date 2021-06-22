3 lakh vaccine doses given in a single day — a first for Bengal

The state also recorded three new confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63

West Bengal on Monday met its target of administering three lakh Covid vaccine doses in a day. A total of 3,17,993 people were vaccinated on Monday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the state to 1.93 core. On Sunday, 67,680 people were vaccinated.

In the 18-44 years category, 21.49 lakh people have received at least one dose of the vaccine since it was made available to them.

The daily case count, meanwhile, dropped below 2,000. As many as 1,879 people tested positive in Kolkata. A total of 17,390 people have died of Covid so far with 42 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. North 24 Parganas recorded 10 deaths on Monday, followed by Kolkata 9, according to the state Health Department bulletin. At present, the state has 22,740 active cases.

The state also recorded three new confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed confidence that the state was prepared to face the third Covid wave. “At the time of the eight-phase election, the positivity rate was 32%, and now, that has declined to 4%. We are ready to face the third wave also. Scientists are already saying that the third wave will affect children more. So, we are preparing more beds for children, and district administrations and hospitals are instructed accordingly,” she said.

She appealed to people to take of the mother of the child. “If a mother is healthy, automatically her child’s health will also be good,” she said.