Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

3 killed in stampede at an event organised by Bengal BJP leader

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, and fellow party leader Jitendra Tiwari, among others, attended the event. The incident took place after Adhikari left the venue.

Three persons including a minor were killed and eight others were injured in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme in Asansol under West Burdwan district of West Bengal Wednesday.

The police said no permission was given for the event which was organised by BJP leader Chaitali Tiwari, who is also the councillor of Ward 27 of Asansol Municipal Corporation, under the banner of a religious outfit named Shiv Charcha.

The deceased have been identified as Chandmani Debi, 55; Jhali Bauri, 60; and Priti Singh, 12. Sources said about 5,000 people had gathered to collect blankets at the event.

Following the incident, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari said: “It is a very unfortunate incident. We lost three people who were like my family members. We had sought permission from the police on December 3 that we will hold a religious programme where blankets will be distributed. But we did not get permission from the police. But this is not the time to indulge in blame-game politics. Today, we need to stand by those who lost their loved ones.”

The ruling TMC, however, slammed the BJP for ‘organising’ the event despite not getting permission from the police. “The BJP leaders who were present at the venue and the organiser of the event need to take the blame for this unfortunate incident. They cannot wash their hands of the matter. Why did they hold the event if permission was not given for the same?” asked TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:47:03 pm
