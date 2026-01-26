3 killed and several missing in massive fire at warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur

The warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur, where the fire broke out, was primarily used to store dry and packaged food and soft drinks.

google-preferred-btn
blazeThe fire brigade received information about the blaze at the warehouse in Kolkata's Anandapur at around 3 am. (Representational image)

At least three people died in a major fire at a warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur area in the early hours of Monday, the police said. With at least three people reported missing, a search operation is underway at the site, where firefighters are still working to extinguish pockets of fire.

The warehouse, located in Anandapur’s Nazirabad, was primarily used to store dry and packaged food and soft drinks. According to the fire department, the flames spread across two adjacent warehouses, reducing almost everything to ashes. Several employees on the night shift were trapped inside the building.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. The fire brigade received information about the blaze at around 3 am. However, emergency responders faced challenges as the warehouse was situated deep inside a narrow lane. After a grueling effort by 12 fire engines, the blaze was brought under partial control after 11 am, officials said.

Suvendra Kumar, superintendent of Baruipur police district, confirmed the fatalities on Monday afternoon, stating, “Three deaths have been confirmed so far. The search for the others is ongoing.”

There are fears that the death toll may rise.

Minister Aroop Biswas visited the site to oversee the rescue operations and spoke to the families of the missing people. He stated that the police and the fire department were working jointly and that officials had entered the building to determine if anyone else was still trapped inside.

“My son-in-law was inside on night duty. He called at 3 am, crying, ‘Save me!’ We rushed here immediately but couldn’t find anyone,” said a relative of one of the missing people.

A worker said that during their last phone conversation, those trapped inside the building said they were trying to break a wall to escape. Communication was lost shortly after because the warehouse was located so deep within a narrow alley that firefighters could not reach it easily and had to use exceptionally long hoses to supply water, which delayed the containment of the fire.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Live Blog
Advertisement