3 killed and several missing in massive fire at warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur

The fire brigade received information about the blaze at the warehouse in Kolkata's Anandapur at around 3 am. (Representational image)

At least three people died in a major fire at a warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur area in the early hours of Monday, the police said. With at least three people reported missing, a search operation is underway at the site, where firefighters are still working to extinguish pockets of fire.

The warehouse, located in Anandapur’s Nazirabad, was primarily used to store dry and packaged food and soft drinks. According to the fire department, the flames spread across two adjacent warehouses, reducing almost everything to ashes. Several employees on the night shift were trapped inside the building.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. The fire brigade received information about the blaze at around 3 am. However, emergency responders faced challenges as the warehouse was situated deep inside a narrow lane. After a grueling effort by 12 fire engines, the blaze was brought under partial control after 11 am, officials said.