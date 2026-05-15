RG Kar case: Former Kolkata Police commissioner among 3 IPS officers suspended for ‘mishandling’ probe

CM Suvendu Adhikari, at a press conference in Nabanna, further alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribe to the family and conducting press conference without written order.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readUpdated: May 15, 2026 04:26 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, RG Kar rape caseBengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said 3 IPS officers had been suspended in the RG Kar rape case.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said three IPS officers have been suspended on charges of mishandling the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case. Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata Police Commissioner, Abhishek Gupta, the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), and Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central), have been suspended.

CM Adhikari, at a press conference in Nabanna, alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribes to the family and conducting press conferences without written orders. Departmental proceedings will be initiated against the three IPS officers, he said.

Adhikari said that while CBI is investigating the RG Kar rape-murder case, the state government had looked into the police action after the crime. “After preliminary investigation, we are suspending three IPS officers because, during an investigation, they should not be on duty. They will be given an opportunity to present their side,” the Chief Minister said.

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The incident occurred on August 9, 2024. A junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead in the hospital building, inside a seminar hall. A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested by Kolkata Police on suspicion of raping and murdering her. The case was later transferred to the CBI.

The incident sparked nationwide protests, with demands for justice for the victim.

The mother of the victim later fought the recently concluded Bengal elections from the Panihati seat on a BJP ticket and won.

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Dispensing justice for the RG Kar victim was among the top promises of the BJP before the assembly polls.

A trial court on January 20, 2025, sentenced Roy to life imprisonment after convicting him in the case. However, the doctor’s family has been alleging that he was not alone in committing the crime.

The family in April this year told Calcutta High Court that they had gathered information on several aspects, which were not adequately examined by the CBI and the state police. They stated that a forensic expert’s opinion suggests that multiple individuals may have been present at the time of the incident.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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