RG Kar case: Former Kolkata Police commissioner among 3 IPS officers suspended for ‘mishandling’ probe

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said 3 IPS officers had been suspended in the RG Kar rape case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said three IPS officers have been suspended on charges of mishandling the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case. Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata Police Commissioner, Abhishek Gupta, the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), and Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central), have been suspended.

CM Adhikari, at a press conference in Nabanna, alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribes to the family and conducting press conferences without written orders. Departmental proceedings will be initiated against the three IPS officers, he said.

Adhikari said that while CBI is investigating the RG Kar rape-murder case, the state government had looked into the police action after the crime. “After preliminary investigation, we are suspending three IPS officers because, during an investigation, they should not be on duty. They will be given an opportunity to present their side,” the Chief Minister said.