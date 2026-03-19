3 former MPs – Roopa Ganguly, Nisith Paramanik, Arjin Singh – find place in BJP’s second Bengal list

With the second list, which is a mix of old guards and youth faces, the BJP has named 255 candidates out of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. (File image)

The BJP has decided to field former MPs Roopa Ganguly, Nisith Pramanik, and Arjun Singh in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next month.

In its second list of 111 candidates for West Bengal, released on Thursday, the BJP has fielded former TMC MLA Tapash Roy, who recently joined the party, from Maniktala, and party old-timer Ritesh Tiwari from Kashipur-Belgachhia seat.

With the second list, which is a mix of old guards and youth faces, the BJP has named 255 candidates out of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state.

Actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay has been fielded from Shyampur. In the last Assembly elections, he was fielded from Kharagpur Sadar.