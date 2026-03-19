3 former MPs – Roopa Ganguly, Nisith Paramanik, Arjin Singh – find place in BJP’s second Bengal list
In its second list of 111 candidates for West Bengal, released on Thursday, the BJP has fielded former TMC MLA Tapash Roy, who recently joined the party, from Maniktala, and party old-timer Ritesh Tiwari from Kashipur-Belgachhia seat.
The BJP has decided to field former MPs Roopa Ganguly, Nisith Pramanik, and Arjun Singh in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next month.
In its second list of 111 candidates for West Bengal, released on Thursday, the BJP has fielded former TMC MLA Tapash Roy, who recently joined the party, from Maniktala, and party old-timer Ritesh Tiwari from Kashipur-Belgachhia seat.
With the second list, which is a mix of old guards and youth faces, the BJP has named 255 candidates out of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state.
Actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay has been fielded from Shyampur. In the last Assembly elections, he was fielded from Kharagpur Sadar.
Lawyers Priyanka Tebriwal, Tarun Jyoti Tiwari, and Kaustav Bagchi have also been fielded by the party.
Dr Indranil Khan has also been fielded by the party.
Tebriwal, who had contested against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur in Kolkata during the Assembly bypoll, will contest from Entally this election.
Rekha Patra, who had contested from Sandeshkhali, has been fielded from Hingalganj. In Sandeshkhali, the party has fielded Sanat Sardar.
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“I am blessed to get the ticket. They have reposed trust in me,” Tebriwal told The Indian Express. “Entally had shown the way after the post-poll violence. I had fought for them and ensured that the victims of the post-poll violence returned home. The win from Entally will be my gift to the party,” she added.
Former MP Roopa Ganguly, who has been fielded by the party from Sonarpur South, said, “ It is a big responsibility. My family was from there (Sonarpur South), and my father was very popular… I leave it to the people of the area to choose me, and I will live up to their expectations.”
While former Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik has been named candidate from Mathabhanga, former MP Arjun Singh has been fielded from Noapara in the North 24 Parganas district.
In the first list of the BJP, released on Monday, Arjun Singh’s son, Pawan, was named candidate from Bhatpara.
By fielding the father-son duo from Noapara and Bhatpara, the BJP aims to consolidate the party’s influence in the industrial belt of Barrackpore.
Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, former TMC MLA Tapash Roy said that this Assembly election will decide the fate of West Bengal. “I am very happy about my seat. The BJP will have a very good result this time,” Roy said.
Reacting to his candidature, Ritesh Tiwari said that in politics “patience is very important”.
“I was born in Kashipur there and I belong there. The people of the area know what Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh has done. I am confident that I will get the blessings of the people,” he said.
“There are highs and lows. I was suspended from the party for 40 months, but I am back. I have learnt the lesson that in politics, patience is most important,” he added.
Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases — April 23 and April 29, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More