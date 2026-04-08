3 dead and 10 critical after speeding car crushes autorickshaw in Bengal’s Basirhat

The Minakhan police seized both vehicles involved in the accident in Basirhat. (Representational image)

Three people died in a head-on collision between a speeding car and an autorickshaw on Wednesday morning on Basanti Highway in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas’s Basirhat subdivision, officials said.

At least 10 others were seriously injured in the accident, which took place in the Minakhan police station area, and are fighting for their lives in a hospital.

“The accident took place around 7 am, right in front of the Minakhan gram panchayat office. According to Lakkhan Mondal, who was in the autorickshaw, the three-wheeler was travelling from Malancha towards Kolkata with several passengers,” a police officer said.

“A speeding car coming from the opposite direction (Kolkata) suddenly lost control. The car rammed the autorickshaw head-on with such force that the smaller vehicle was crushed like a toy and thrown to the side of the road,” the officer added.