3 dead and 10 critical after speeding car crushes autorickshaw in Bengal’s Basirhat

The car rammed the autorickshaw with such force that the three-wheeler was thrown to the side of Basanti Highway in North 24 Parganas's Basirhat subdivision.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataApr 8, 2026 12:44 PM IST
AccidentThe Minakhan police seized both vehicles involved in the accident in Basirhat. (Representational image)
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Three people died in a head-on collision between a speeding car and an autorickshaw on Wednesday morning on Basanti Highway in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas’s Basirhat subdivision, officials said.

At least 10 others were seriously injured in the accident, which took place in the Minakhan police station area, and are fighting for their lives in a hospital.

“The accident took place around 7 am, right in front of the Minakhan gram panchayat office. According to Lakkhan Mondal, who was in the autorickshaw, the three-wheeler was travelling from Malancha towards Kolkata with several passengers,” a police officer said.

“A speeding car coming from the opposite direction (Kolkata) suddenly lost control. The car rammed the autorickshaw head-on with such force that the smaller vehicle was crushed like a toy and thrown to the side of the road,” the officer added.

Locals said the impact of the collision was so intense that the screams of the trapped passengers filled the air. Two people died on the spot, while a third succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital.

Personnel from the Minakhan police and central forces on election duty in the area reached the accident site. Ten injured passengers were first taken to Minakhan Rural Hospital. Due to their critical condition, they were quickly transferred to a hospital in Kolkata for advanced treatment.

The police seized both vehicles and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

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Pratik Mondal, the ISF candidate for the Minakhan Assembly constituency, visited the hospital to meet the victims’ families.

“I pledge to stand by every affected family and will provide all necessary assistance,” he said.

Mondal also said that fatalities recur on the Basanti Highway due to reckless driving.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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