3 Bengal BJP MLAs violate curbs, detained

They were released later.

The police detained three BJP MLAs in north Bengal on Sunday for violating lockdown regulations. Shankar Ghosh, Anandamoy Burman and Sikha Chattopadhyay were held while protesting against the alleged lack of measures by the state government to check the rising number of Covid-19 deaths in the region.

The legislators, who were apprehended while they were staging a sit-in in Siliguri’s Safdar Hashmi Chowk, claimed they maintained all Covid-19 protocols during the protest and there was no gathering at the spot. They were released later.

TMC leader Goutam Deb said, “They indulged in irresponsible behaviour during Covid-19 situation.”