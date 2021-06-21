3.6 lakh cyclone-hit people claim relief under Duare Tran: Bengal Govt

The camps were put up from June 3 as part of the government’s promise to extend financial help to people hit hard by the twister that ravaged the coastal districts of the state on May 26.

A total of 3,66,000 people, affected by Cyclone ‘Yaas’ and the flooding that followed, applied for compensation at the ‘Duare Tran’ (relief at doorstep) camps that were put together by the state government from June 3 to June 18.

While the applicants number 3,66,000, the number of applications are in excess of 5 lakh. The same is because several of them handed in more than one application, seeking relief under different heads.

A senior state official said, “Once all applications are submitted, a survey will be conducted by the BDO and SDO offices concerned. The list of beneficiaries will be finalised by this month and the compensation amounts will be disbursed from the first week of July. Instead of distributing relief materials among the affected people, the government has decided to have the compensation amounts credited to their bank accounts.”

The bulk applications are from the three major cyclone-affected districts — North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and East Midnapore.

Seeking to draw lessons from the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan this year, the government has prepared a month-long schedule to make the process of compensating the victims more transparent. As per the plan, the government was to receive applications from June 3 to 18, which is to be followed by field enquiries over the next 12 days before the beneficiaries, depending on the extent of damage they have suffered, start receiving compensation from the first week of July.

After allegations of corruption and malpractice in relief distribution in the wake of Amphan, triggering a major political uproar the strains of which resonated in the recent Assembly polls, the government, this time, has taken several measures to ensure that the cyclone relief reaches actual beneficiaries.

To avoid foul play, the government sent officials to the affected villages to collect data on the ground. The teams sent back detailed reports with names of cyclone victims. Photographs of damage caused to properties of the victims were sent along with the reports. After Amphan, the government had invited applications from people and money was transferred to their accounts without verification.

Now, as the applications reach officials, they can quickly verify if the names are fresh ones or are part of the primary survey. All applications will be vetted and fresh names further cross-checked.

A senior official in the state administration said, “We will conduct a survey of each applicant. In case of data mismatch, the application will be cancelled.”