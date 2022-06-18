At 295, West Bengal records highest spike in daily Covid-19 case count since Feb

West Bengal on Friday recorded 295 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily tally since February this year, the state health department figures showed. With this, the state’s overall cases reached 20,21,267.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 198 cases. In the last one week, the cases have gone up threefold with two deaths. So far, the virus has claimed 21,207 lives in the state which has a positivity rate of 2.62%. The fatality rate stands at 1.05% while recovery rate is 98.88%. A total of 19.98 lakh positive patients have recovered from the disease.

Data shows that 1,363 infected people are in home isolation in Bengal while 43 are in hospitals. Most of these cases are being reported from Kolkata and North 24 Paraganas district, said sources.

“We are seeing a slow but steady rise in the number of cases. Covid protocols must be followed to avoid any untoward situation. We appeal to people to put their masks and use sanitiser to stay safe,” said a senior health official.

The state had reported the lowest daily count on April 5 with 12 new cases and no death.