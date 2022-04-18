28 new Covid-19 cases, no death

West Bengal logged 28 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking its tally to 20,17,806 cases. However, no deaths due to Covid-19 were reported due to the virus.

The state’s toll currently stands at 21,200. According to a health department bulletin, 8,175 samples were tested in the state. Over the past 24 hour, 45 Covid-19 patients recovered in the state, taking the number of recovered patients to 19,96,295.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.93 per cent. In the past 24 hours, a total 41,345 vaccine doses were administered in the state. Ens