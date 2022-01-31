27 injured as bus overturns after tyre burst in Kolkata

At least 27 passengers, including seven children aged 9 to 17 years, were injured after a mini-bus they were travelling on turned turtle due to a tyre burst at Dorina Crossing here on Sunday, said police. The driver of the bus, hired for an engagement ceremony, escaped.

The accident took place at 2.10 pm when the bus, carrying 50 people, was heading towards Howrah from Park Circus.

State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has instructed the department to confiscate all unfit buses.

Locals and passengers said they heard a tyre bursting sound, following which the bus overturned.

Locals initially undertook the rescue operation before police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot. The injured passengers were taken to SSKM Hospital.

Casualties were minimised due to less traffic on a holiday, locals said. Police said they were tracing the driver.

The West Bengal government has recently increased penalties for traffic violations: from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for over-speeding; from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seat belt; from Rs 400 (small cars) and Rs1,000 (big cars) and to Rs 5,000 for reckless driving.