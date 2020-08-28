260 held for violating curbs in Kolkata during lockdown

. Lockdown violations were reported in some districts, including Howrah and Hooghly.

Kolkata Police on Thursday said 260 people had been arrested till 12 pm for violating the curbs imposed as part of the state government’s total biweekly lockdown strategy to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven vehicle owners were prosecuted violating the lockdown, while 199 people were booked or prosecuted for not wearing a face mask. The law-enforcement officials booked nine people for spitting in public places.

The police patrolled major traffic intersections here. Lockdown violations were reported in some districts, including Howrah and Hooghly. At many places, policemen stopped people from venturing outside their house, and asked them to remain indoors.

Throughout the day roads in Kolkata and the districts were deserted, and shops remained shut. Public transport, government and private offices, banks, markets and other commercial establishments, except those providing essential services, also remained closed.

Flight operations in and out of Kolkata were suspended for the day, while long-distance trains were rescheduled. Ferry services through inland waterways were also suspended. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the state are closed till September 20. Essential services such as pharmacies, health establishments, and fire department were open. Petrol pumps have also been kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Next lockdown to be enforced on Aug 31, Sept 7, 11, 12.

