25-yr-old man electrocuted to death: Cops

A 25-YEAR-OLD MAN who was returning home from work on his bicycle died after he was electrocuted at Ulluberia, Howrah district, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. In the past 24 hours, a total of four people, including a woman, died of electrocution in three districts of the state.

Police identified the deceased as Subrata Mondal (25). According to sources, live wires that were lying on the road got entangled in the wheel of his bicycle. He was electrocuted when he tried to remove the wires, police said. After around 20 minutes, the main switch was turned off by the local electricity office after local residents intervened. They took Mondal to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On Saturday afternoon, a teenager died after being electrocuted in Narkeldanga in Kolkata. The 13-year-old boy had reportedly touched an open wire while it was raining . Farzan Ansari was walking down Raja Ramnarayan Street with his father Md Fakruddin when he tried to avoid stepping on accumulated rain water and touched a lamppost. Two people, including a woman, also died after they were electrocuted in Bankura.

On June 27, a teenager died after being electrocuted in Haridebpur. Following the incident, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation initiated departmental proceedings against its electricity department director-general Sanjay Bhowmick.