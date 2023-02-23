25 years later, ex-cop gets five-year jail term

A COURT in Purulia has sentenced a former police officer to five years in jail in connection with the suicide of a man who was arrested on suspicion of theft in 1998.

The additional district judge Purulia, on Monday sentenced Ashok Kumar Roy, who was then officer-in-charge at Barabazar police station, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment.

The CBI, which investigated the case, said in a release, “The CBI registered a case in compliance of the orders dated 06.07.1998 of the Calcutta High Court and had taken over the FIR No. 5/98 dated 27.02.1998, earlier registered at Barabazar police station, Purulia. It was alleged that one Budhan Sabar died by suicide on 16.02.1998 in the cell block of Purulia district jail after torture meted out to him by Ashok Kumar Roy, the then in-charge, Barabazar police station, Purulia, during his police custody.”

The release added, “After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on 19.02.2001. Charges were framed against him on 22.09.2003.

During the course of the trial, the prosecution examined 46 prosecution witnesses and 75 exhibits were taken on record by the court. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.”

Ashok Kumar Roy was convicted under IPC sections 306 and 330. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. After Budhan Shabar’s death in 1998, allegations of custodial torture were levelled against the police by his family members. Writer and activist the late Mahasweta Devi filed a case in the Calcutta High Court on behalf of the West Bengal Shabar Kheria Welfare Society. The court ordered a CBI investigation into the incident. On February 10, 1998, Budhan Shabar was arrested by the police on suspicion of theft and taken to the Barabazar police station.

He was allegedly kept in the lockup till February 12 and beaten up several times. He was taken to Purulia district court and sent to police custody for five days. When he was brought to the court on February 16, the judge ordered judicial custody. On February 17, Shabar was found hanging at Purulia District jail.