24×7 control rooms, embankment repairs: Mamata reviews prep for Cyclone Yaas

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday chaired a meeting with senior government officials and officers from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to review the administration’s preparations for a cyclonic storm that is likely to hit the state next week. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam were among the senior administration officials at the meeting.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that Cyclone Yaas may hit the Bengal-Odisha coast on the morning of May 26. The storm’s formation is likely to commence by May 22. “A low-pressure area very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May. It is very likely to intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and move northwestwards and reach near Odisha-WB coasts around 26th May morning,” the IMD said in a statement on Thursday.

It added, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence in the coastal districts of West Bengal from 25th May, with a significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.”

At the state secretariat, Mamata Banerjee told reporters ahead of the meeting, “Another cyclone named Yaas is heading towards the state. This is a serious weather condition that needs our utmost attention. Today, I will hold a meeting with government officials to make preparations for this cyclone.”

After the meeting, the government issued a notification to the district administrations, mentioning several measures that need to be taken before the cyclone hits the state.

Round-the-clock control rooms will be set up in every district headquarters and control room numbers will be publicised. The government has already cancelled the leaves of its employees. Flood and cyclone centres, schools and colleges will be readied to house people evacuated from low-lying areas. The government has instructed district officials to keep ready food and relief materials while maintaining Covid-19 norms.

In coastal areas, restrictions have been imposed for fishermen. Civil defence and quick response teams have been told to remain alert.