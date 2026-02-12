24-year-old Durgapur nurse found dead outside 12-storey high-rise, police launch probe

The body of the nurse was found by other inmates outside the boundary wall of the lodging facility in West Bengal (Represntational image)

A nurse of a private hospital in West Bengal’s Durgapur was found dead outside a 12-storey residential building on Wednesday evening.

The body of the deceased, identified as Mandira Pal, 24, a native of Bishnupur in Bankura district, was found by other nursing staff inmates outside the boundary wall of the lodging facility at Kanksa around 10 pm when she did not turn up to board the hospital bus around 7.30 pm.

On being alerted, the Kanksa police reached the spot soon and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The police said that it remains unclear whether she jumped from the building or fell accidentally, or whether any foul play was involved.