2,200 buses, 2 air ambulances for Gangasagar pilgrims

Gangasagar Mela will start from January 8. (Express file)

The State Transport Department will operate air ambulances and 2,200 buses for Gangasagar pilgrims next month. According to state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, 300 extra buses will be available during this Gangasagar Mela.

“There were 1,900 buses during last year’s Gangasagar Mela. This year, 2,200 buses will be available for the Mela, to be held between January 8 and January 18,” said Adhikari.

According to officials, the Transport Department will also operate two air ambulances for emergency medical services and 132 vessels will ferry pilgrims.

The Transport Department officials said these buses will run from January 11 to January 17. An additional 100 buses will be kept reserved on January 15 and 16 and will be used as per demand.

Between January 7 and January 10, as many as 110 buses will be provided to the Sundarban Police District to ferry security personnel to Lot No. 8 jetty in Kakdwip. Similarly, an equal number of buses will be provided for their return journey on January 17 and 18.

Sources said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed other ministers to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during their visit.

The CM has also instructed some of her senior cabinet colleagues to remain stationed at various points to supervise various processes during the mela. All the departments, including Panchayat, Health, Disaster Management and Power, have been asked to take all necessary steps in this regard.

“Unlike other places of pilgrimage, Gangasagar is not directly connected by rail or road. As a result, it often becomes difficult to ferry a large number of pilgrims to the Sagar Island,” said an administrative official.

The state government has also launched a mobile app, e-Darshan, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Through the app, packets of Gangajal can also be ordered and that will be delivered to the address provided. The events at the fair will be live-streamed through this app, which will also provide information on means of transport to and from the venue in five different languages. It will also show tide timings.

A separate app, similar to Pathadisha, will be launch to help pilgrims go to Gangasagar from Babughat. This app will provide information about their location, which police station they are currently under, phone number of the police station, and modes of transport available for them to reach Sagar Island. Also, there will be 25 WiFi zones at the venue in the remote island.

