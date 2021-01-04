22-yr-old woman found dead in her apartment, boyfriend’s driver suspect

According to police, the woman's landlord had no that clue she was in a relationship. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was killed allegedly by the driver of her boyfriend in Kolkata on Sunday.

According to police, they reached the woman’s house on VIP Road in Baguihati area after they received information that she could have been harmed.

On finding the house locked, the police forcibly entered the house and found the woman, identified as Sarbjeet Kaur, lying unconscious on the ground with froth coming out from her mouth. “She was immediately taken to VIP Apex Hospital, Baguiati, where the attending doctor declared her as brought dead,” said an official.

According to police sources, one Ajijul Islam, a resident of Ishwaripur of Rahara police station under North 24-Parganas, had filed a complaint, alleging that his driver, Sourav Chakraborty, sent him a WhatsApp message on Saturday evening saying that he had killed his girlfriend and her dead body was in her apartment.

“The investigation is on and raids are being conducted to trace the accused,” said police. It is suspected that the killer used a pillow to smother her.

According to police, the woman’s landlord had no that clue she was in a relationship. The body has been sent for postmortem.