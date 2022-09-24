scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

’21 TMC MLAs in touch with me’: BJP’s Mithun Chakraborty

With state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar by his side, Chakraborty said he is well aware of objections within the party to inducting TMC leaders.

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty during a press conference at BJP Hastings party office in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday claimed that 21 TMC MLAs of West Bengal are in touch with him.

Addressing a press conference, the Bollywood star who joined the BJP ahead of last year’s assembly elections said he stood by what he said in July — 38 MLAs of the ruling TMC are in touch with the opposition party, and of them, 21 are directly in contact with him.

“I stand by what I had said in July. Still 21 TMC MLAs are directly in touch with me. Please wait for some time, and you will get to know everything,” he said.

“I am well aware of the objections. But, I would like to say that I am not a fool, and the same mistakes won’t be repeated,” he said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the TMC government in West Bengal would not be able to complete its five-year term, and will be ousted by 2024. Hitting back, the TMC said its MLAs are not up for sale.

“Such statements are an attempt to fool the people. There is no relation with reality. I think such comments would further fuel infighting within the BJP. TMC MLAs are not up for sale like BJP leaders,” TMC’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 09:35:56 pm
