21 IAS officers transferred; new DMs for Kanpur, Lucknow & Gorakhpur

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 21 IAS officers in the state, and posted nine new district magistrates, including in the capital Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur.

The government transferred Kanpur Nagar District Magistrate Neha Sharma, just days after violence broke out in Kanpur on Friday during a protest against statements made by a BJP leader against the Prophet.

Vishak G, who is Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been made the new Kanpur DM.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has been replaced by Surya Pal Gangwar, who was posted as Firozabad DM. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravi Ranjan will replace Gangwar in Firozabad.

Krishna Karunesh, vice-chairman of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), has been made Gorakhpur DM, while the incumbent Rakesh Kumar Singh II has been given the additional charge of GDA.

While DM of Aligarh Selva Kumari J has been made the commissioner of the Bareilly division, Basti district magistrate Soumya Agrawal has been sent to Ballia in the same post. She will replace Inder Vikram Singh, who has been shifted to Aligarh.

M Priyanka Niranjan, who was the DM of Jalaun, will replace Agrawal in Basti, while Chandni Singh, who was awaiting posting, will take over from Niranjan. Avnish Kumar Rai has been made Etawah DM. —With PTI