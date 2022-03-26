Charred bodies: 21 held in Birbhum, most TMC supporters or workers

UNDER the glare of the Calcutta High Court which ordered a CBI probe Friday, the West Bengal police arrested 21 individuals in 72 hours in connection with the recovery of eight charred bodies in Bagtui village. This marks one of the largest number of arrests of TMC supporters and workers since it came to power in 2011.

Police also arrested one person in connection with the murder of TMC Deputy Pradhan Bhadu Sheikh whose death set off the retaliatory killing in which eight were killed.

Of those arrested in the charred bodies case are six family members of Bhadu Sheikh and one is TMC Rampurhat Block president Anarul Hussain. Three are building-materials suppliers and are said to be members of Bhadu’s syndicate. All the rest are also TMC supporters.

Among Bhadu’s relatives arrested by police are Tausif (19) and Ramzan (18), the two sons of Babur (Bhadu’s elder brother who was murdered in January 2021). Bhadu’s father-in-law Jalal Dewan (56) and brother-in-law Nayan Dewan (31) were also arrested.

However, Bhadu’s mother-in-law Kairon Bibi denied the allegations: “My son-in-law got murdered and police have picked up my family members. We have been told not to talk with reporters. You people are on the side of those (killed in retaliation).” Two armed policemen have been posted at her house.

Taliba Bibi, wife of Bhadu Sheikh, says she has faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “Didi may have some issues for which she could not meet me Thursday but I know she will do justice.” Banerjee had met with family members of those charred to death but avoided meeting with Bhadu Sheikh’s family when she visited Bagtui. Not many in the Opposition are buying the police version, they claim the small fry has been picked up and will, most likely, get bail while the big fish will get away.

“The police has balanced two factions of TMC and made arrests. The real culprits, big TMC leaders have been spared. We hope the CBI does its job, if it fails to arrest the main culprits, it will send a wrong message to the people,” said Gautam Ghosh, Birbhum district secretary of CPM.

“TMC has dictated the investigation and only then arrests have been made,” said BJP Birbhum chief Subhashis Chowdhury. “The police only arrested the block president of TMC after the CM’s order. We hope the CBI arrests the TMC leaders who planned and allowed this to happen.”

“I am with TMC since its inception. I have surrendered after Didi (Mamata Banerjee) directed me to do so,” said block president Anarul while being produced to court in Rampurhat which remanded him to 14 days in police custody. Anarul is one of the prominent TMC leaders in the area. Family members of those charred to death alleged to the chief minister that he was the mastermind of the carnage.

Among the arrested are Mortez Ali (33) and Nazrul Islam (22), building material suppliers and close aides of Bhadu. Mortez’s two-storied house in Bagtui village was locked Friday with piles of sand and stone heaped outside. Said a neighbour: “After Mortez was arrested, his wife and two children locked the house and have gone away.”

Police also arrested Amjad Khan (34) and his brother Nasir Khan (23). Amjad is a building materials supplier and Nasir a truck-driver. TMC workers Rana Sheikh (18), Mofijul Sheikh (32), Asim Sheikh (20) and Imtaj Sheikh (23) had gone to the hospital to pick up Bhadu’s body a day after he was murdered. Their relatives claim police arrested them at the hospital.

The only one person arrested in connection to Bhadu’s murder is Haneef Sheikh (40), a resident of Bhartolla crossing. His family members declined to comment.

All those arrested in connection with the recovery of charred bodies have been booked for murder, rioting, mischief by fire or explosives and causing grievous hurt.