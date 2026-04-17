21% crorepatis and 23% with criminal cases: What ADR analysis of candidates in Phase 1 of West Bengal elections shows

According to a report by ADR and West Bengal Election Watch, the average assets per candidate contesting Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections stands at Rs 1.34 crore. (File Photo)

Written by Avantika Basu

An analysis of candidates contesting in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 shows that 23 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves and 21 per cent are crorepatis, according to a report by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and West Bengal Election Watch.

The report is based on the self-sworn affidavits of 1,475 out of 1,478 candidates contesting across 152 constituencies going to polls in the state in the first phase on April 23.

Out of the 1,475 candidates analysed, 345 (23 per cent) have declared criminal cases, while 294 (20 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases. The report further states that 19 candidates have declared cases related to murder, and 105 have declared cases related to attempt to murder. Additionally, 98 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, including six who have declared cases related to rape.