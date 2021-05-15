21 BJP workers killed in violence: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that at least 21 of its workers have been killed in post-poll violence in the state and over 15,000 incidents of violence have taken place.

Addressing mediapersons, Ghosh said, “So far, we have managed to compile a list of 7,000 incidents of violence in the state. We believe that over 15,000 incidents of violence have taken place and on most of the occasions they went unreported. At least 21 of our workers have been killed in post-poll violence since May 2.”

The party claimed its worker, Manoj Jaiswal, was the latest “victim” among the 21 people who have been killed in violence. Jaiswal was allegedly killed by “TMC goons” at Nalhati in Birbhum district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, vehicle of BJP MP Subhas Sarkar was attacked in Bankura district.

Sarkar was on his way to meet the farmers in his constituency on the occasion of Eid when his vehicle was attacked with bricks and stones. The BJP MP escaped unhurt but his vehicle was damaged. “Miscreants, backed by TMC, are behind this incident. I have filed a police complaint,” said Sarkar.

The TMC has denied the allegations. TMC’s Bankura district president Shyamal Santra said, “Sarkar did not fulfil the promises he had made to the people after becoming an MP. This is an outcome of people’s frustration against him.”