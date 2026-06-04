2025 murder of gold merchant: HC asks DGP to take action against absconding BDO, orders action against investigation officer

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail application of Trinamool leader Sajal Sarkar, who was arrested in the murder case.

The vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to take necessary action against ‘absconding’ Block Development Officer Prashant Barman and ensure that the accused is brought under the course of justice.

Prashant Barman is one of the accused in the murder of gold merchant Swapan Kamila in October 2025. Kamala was missing from Duttabad on October 28, 2025, and the next day his mutilated body was found near Jatragachi in New Town.

Burman approached the Calcutta High Court last year seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court rejected the anticipatory bail. In January, Burman filed a bail application in the Supreme Court, which rejected it and directed him to surrender. However, Prashant Barman was not arrested by the police.

On Wednesday, during the hearing of the bail application of another accused, Sajal Sarkar, in the same murder case, the vacation bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Roy ordered immediate action against the BDO.