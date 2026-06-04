2025 murder of gold merchant: HC asks DGP to take action against absconding BDO, orders action against investigation officer
Prashant Barman is one of the accused in the murder of gold merchant Swapan Kamila in October 2025. Kamala was missing from Duttabad on October 28, 2025, and the next day his mutilated body was found near Jatragachi in New Town.
The vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to take necessary action against ‘absconding’ Block Development Officer Prashant Barman and ensure that the accused is brought under the course of justice.
Prashant Barman is one of the accused in the murder of gold merchant Swapan Kamila in October 2025. Kamala was missing from Duttabad on October 28, 2025, and the next day his mutilated body was found near Jatragachi in New Town.
Burman approached the Calcutta High Court last year seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court rejected the anticipatory bail. In January, Burman filed a bail application in the Supreme Court, which rejected it and directed him to surrender. However, Prashant Barman was not arrested by the police.
On Wednesday, during the hearing of the bail application of another accused, Sajal Sarkar, in the same murder case, the vacation bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Roy ordered immediate action against the BDO.
The court ordered a departmental action against the investigating officer in the case, and directed the state DGP to submit a report on the implementation of the order to the Registrar General of the High Court within the next 10 days.
“It appears that the Investigating Officer has failed to discharge his duty in accordance with law and there is a serious dereliction of duty on his part. The Director General of Police, West Bengal, is directed to initiate immediate disciplinary proceedings against the investigating officer, namely, Saswata Banerjee. It is expected that the Director General of Police, West Bengal, shall take effective steps against the accused, namely Prasanta Barman, who is still evading arrest despite the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”
Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail application of Trinamool leader Sajal Sarkar, who was arrested in the murder case.
Last month, Burman was arrested by the Bidhannagar police in a drunken drive case. He was granted bail in the case.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More