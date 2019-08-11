Eye on 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP’s 2-day meeting begins, roadmap & reshuffle on table

A roadmap for crucial Assembly polls in 2021, reshuffle in the party, ways to reach out to people and combat the Trinamool Congress at the grassroots level — these are some of the issues that will be discussed during the BJP’s two-day Chintan Baithak or brainstorming session, which started in Durgapur from Saturday.

Advertising

“After our success in the Lok Sabha polls, we are now looking at 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal. In presence of our central leadership, we will discuss the road map. Under their guidance we will discuss how to spread our organisation further and take on TMC’s terror,” said Sayantan Basu, state secretary of BJP.

BJP fared well in Bengal in this Lok Sabha with 18 seats and 40 per cent vote share, while Trinamool Congress won 22 seats and 44 per cent vote share. Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee roped in campaign strategist Prashant Kishor to rejuvenate TMC.

BJP’s Bengal in-charge and general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bengal co-in-charge Arvind Menon, national secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh are attending the meeting. Some other senior leaders of the party and newly elected MPs have also been invited.

Advertising

According to sources, certain changes in the state committee and other wings of the party were discussed on the first day. Also, a few initiatives on how to reach out to people were also discussed.

“We expect changes in the state committee and other party wings soon. The matter was discussed. Our membership drive is on. Our central leadership gave us a target of 60 lakh new party members in Bengal. We think we will cross that figure,” said a senior BJP leader present in the meeting.

“Some TMC MLAs and councillors have joined us after the Lok Sabha elections and we could get hold of some municipalities. However, soon after some TMC councillors went back, we lost those civic bodies. So, it was also discussed how to induct people with proper checks,” said a BJP leader.