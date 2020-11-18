2021 Assembly Polls: BJP high command appoints 5 central observers in Bengal

Harish Dwivedi will be in charge of the North Bengal zone

The BJP central leadership on Tuesday increased its hold on the party’s state unit by appointing five central observers to look after the party’s organisation.

At a crucial organisational meeting here presided by the party’s General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, the BJP decided the state would be divided into five organisational zones, each under the control of a central leader.

Sources in the BJP said Sunil Deodhar would look after the Medinipur zone while Vinod Sonkar would be in charge of the Rarh Bongo zone. BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi will be in charge of the North Bengal zone, while the Kolkata Zone will be under national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Vinod Taorey will be in charge of the Nabadwip zone.

Deodhar played a key role in ending the Left Front rule in Tripura in 2018, while Gautam contributed to the party’s success in Madhya Pradesh. Sonkar has successfully managed the party’s organisation during the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The party decided that its national IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, who was recently appointed a co-observer in Bengal, would head the state IT Cell. BL Santosh will spend more time in Bengal to chalk out the party’s strategies in districts.

“These leaders will embark on a three-day tour of their respective zones starting from November 18 and submit a ground report to the central leaders after that. Based on this, the future roadmap of the party in the state will be decided,” a senior BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.

According to him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may visit the state on November 30. “It all depends on the report submitted by the central leaders. Nothing has been finalised yet,” the senior leader added. Shah had visited the state earlier this month for two days.

After the meeting, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters, “A detailed and time-bound list of party programmes and agitations on specific issues has been prepared. The agitations will continue till December for now.

Our central leadership is preparing the roadmap of the party.”

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said, “Now some Deodhar and some Malviya are being appointed to look after the party’s affairs in Bengal. This goes to show that its state leaders are worthless and cannot do anything for the party’s success.”

