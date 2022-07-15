scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

2020 Coal Pilferage Case: ED to question Bengal minister, summons MLA

This is the fourth time that Ghatak has been summoned by the agency, while Mahato has been called for the first time.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 15, 2022 3:46:44 am
Reacting to summons to TMC MLA and minister, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the BJP, accusing it of using the central agencies for political benefits.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the coal pilferage case, has summoned West Bengal PWD Minister Moloy Ghatak and TMC MLA from Baghmundi Sushanta Mahato for questioning. Ghatak is a TMC MLA from Asansol. Both have been asked to appear before the ED on Friday in New Delhi.

“They (BJP) have told the central agencies to call TMC leaders. But why are they not calling Suvendu (Adhikari) for questioning even after Sudipto Sen openly took his name and alleged that he had paid a huge sum of money to him,” the Trinamool MP said.

Banerjee was referring to Saradha chit fund scam accused, Sudipto Sen, naming BJP leader and MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

“Coal security is under the CISF. Why don’t they interrogate CISF officials?” Banerjee, told mediapersons.

Abhishek Banerjee, his wife and sister-in-law have also been questioned by the ED.

