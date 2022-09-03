2018 chit fund scam: CBI arrests TMC leader, seizes Rs 80 lakh, firearm

The CBI on Friday raided the residence of TMC’s Halishahar Municipality chairman Raju Sahani and arrested him in the alleged 2018 chit fund scam involving a company named Sunmarg Welfare Organisation.

“We have raided his house and arrested him in connection with the ongoing probe into an alleged chit fund scam. We have seized Rs 8 lakh in cash, a firearm with live cartridges and several property-related documents. We have also found documents related to foreign investments,” a CBI official told The Indian Express.